Chicken salad in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken seared with our house mild buffalo sauce on a bed of greens with mixed vegetables and cheddar jack cheese. Includes choice of dressing.
Blackened Chicken Salad$14.95
Blackened chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce and red onions, red bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese. Substitute 6oz Mahi - Mahi - 18.95
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo hot sauce, served over romaine, topped with honey smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & baby heirloom tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Henry's Pub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad$10.25
Asian Almond Chicken Salad$9.25
Sm Chicken Salad$8.25
More about Daddy O's Green Onion

