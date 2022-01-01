Chicken salad in Loveland
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Grilled chicken seared with our house mild buffalo sauce on a bed of greens with mixed vegetables and cheddar jack cheese. Includes choice of dressing.
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Blackened chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce and red onions, red bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese. Substitute 6oz Mahi - Mahi - 18.95
More about Henry's Pub
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.00
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo hot sauce, served over romaine, topped with honey smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & baby heirloom tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.