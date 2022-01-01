Chicken tenders in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Chicken Tenders - kids
|$6.99
3 strips of dark meat with a homemade ranch sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1433 Denver Ave, Loveland
|Chicken Fingers
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Taste of Philly
Taste of Philly
1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.95