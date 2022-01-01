Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders - kids$6.99
3 strips of dark meat with a homemade ranch sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1433 Denver Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (5706 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Fat Shack
Taste of Philly

1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.99
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce
More about Taste of Philly
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
All natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order & fried crispy, served with ranch dressing.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.50
Two breaded chicken strips fried and served with fries and Ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Henry's Pub

