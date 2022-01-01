Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Meat Revolution

444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken shawarma wrap combo$14.00
Chicken shawarma in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.
Chicken shawarma wrap$12.00
Chicken in a wrap with, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.
The 120 Bar and Grill image

 

The 120 Bar and Grill

120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chucks of juicy chicken breast, with chopped lettuce, red onions, and diced tomato.
Choose from... Buffalo-ranch, chipotle, sweet chili, teriyaki-wasabi
Daddy O's Green Onion image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$8.85
