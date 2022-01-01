Chicken wraps in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Meat Revolution
The Meat Revolution
444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland
|Chicken shawarma wrap combo
|$14.00
Chicken shawarma in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.
|Chicken shawarma wrap
|$12.00
Chicken in a wrap with, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.
More about The 120 Bar and Grill
The 120 Bar and Grill
120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Chucks of juicy chicken breast, with chopped lettuce, red onions, and diced tomato.
Choose from... Buffalo-ranch, chipotle, sweet chili, teriyaki-wasabi