Chile relleno in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$8.50
Classic chile relleno poblano stuffed with cheese, and dipped in egg batter. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.
#2 Enchilada & Chile Relleno$15.75
Classic chile relleno and one enchilada smothered in mole. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Santa Fe Chili Rellenos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Chile Rellenos$14.95
Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about Cactus Grille

