Chile relleno in Loveland

Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Chile Relleno
|$8.50
Classic chile relleno poblano stuffed with cheese, and dipped in egg batter. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.
|#2 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
|$15.75
Classic chile relleno and one enchilada smothered in mole. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Santa Fe Chile Rellenos
|$14.95
Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice and your choice of beans.