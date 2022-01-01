Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Chicken Taquitos$11.75
Three green chile chicken filled taquitos, topped with lettuce, radish, queso fresco, and crema (sour cream).
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Pork Green Chili$5.00
Chili-Pickle Reuben$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chili$2.25
Sauce of your choice
More about Cactus Grille
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Cheese Burger$13.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted open face brioche bun. Topped with house made green chili and melted cheddarjack cheese. Includes side and shredded lettuce with tomato.
Green Chili$0.95
Pork Green Chili
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

