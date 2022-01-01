Chili in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chili
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Green Chili Chicken Taquitos
|$11.75
Three green chile chicken filled taquitos, topped with lettuce, radish, queso fresco, and crema (sour cream).
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Side of Pork Green Chili
|$5.00
|Chili-Pickle Reuben
|$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Side Chili
|$2.25
Sauce of your choice
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Green Chili Cheese Burger
|$13.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted open face brioche bun. Topped with house made green chili and melted cheddarjack cheese. Includes side and shredded lettuce with tomato.
|Green Chili
|$0.95
|Pork Green Chili