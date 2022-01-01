Chili burgers in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Loveland restaurants that serve chili burgers

Pourhouse Bar and Grill image

 

Pourhouse Bar and Grill

124 East 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Burger$15.99
Vegan Chili Burger$15.99
More about Pourhouse Bar and Grill
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Cheese Burger$13.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted open face brioche bun. Topped with house made green chili and melted cheddarjack cheese. Includes side and shredded lettuce with tomato.
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

