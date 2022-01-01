Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chimichangas

#10 Chimichanga image

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Chimichanga$15.99
Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
Chimichanga$12.50
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. Also filled with small amount of refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reeses Chimichanga$8.00
Miguel’s Chimichanga$13.95
Pinto beans with ground beef, shredded chicken, or both. Smothered in your choice of chili with cheese, and black olives. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about Cactus Grille

