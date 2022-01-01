Chimichangas in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|#6 Chimichanga
|$15.99
Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. Also filled with small amount of refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Reeses Chimichanga
|$8.00
|Miguel’s Chimichanga
|$13.95
Pinto beans with ground beef, shredded chicken, or both. Smothered in your choice of chili with cheese, and black olives. Served with rice and your choice of beans.