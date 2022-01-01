Crab cakes in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Betta Gumbo
277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland
|Crab Cake
|$15.95
A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served with remoulade
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Crab Cake Platter (3)
|$22.95
Hogfish made Maryland style crab cakes served over rice and garlic butter sautéed vegetables. Remoulade sauce served on the side.
|Crab Cakes Diablo (3)
|$18.95
Our original delicious crab cakes smothered in sautéed Pico de Gallo and authentic Southwest chili. Spicy!
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with cabbage, tomato and remoulade sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge