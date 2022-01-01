Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve crab cakes

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Betta Gumbo

277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$15.95
A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served with remoulade
More about Betta Gumbo
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Platter (3)$22.95
Hogfish made Maryland style crab cakes served over rice and garlic butter sautéed vegetables. Remoulade sauce served on the side.
Crab Cakes Diablo (3)$18.95
Our original delicious crab cakes smothered in sautéed Pico de Gallo and authentic Southwest chili. Spicy!
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with cabbage, tomato and remoulade sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
The 120 Bar and Grill

120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House-made crab cakes$12.99
Served with a Cajun remoulade.
More about The 120 Bar and Grill

