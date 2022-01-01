Enchiladas in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Trio Enchiladas
|$10.75
Three Enchiladas per order. One with cheese, another with Pork Carnitas, and the last one with Green Chile Chicken. Smothered individually in queso, red, and green chile. (NO SUBSITITIONS). Sour cream drizzled on top with cilantro for garnish.
|Las Clasicas Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with your choice of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, OR Green Chile Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side. Choose your sauce of Spicy Green Chile, Mild Red Chile, Queso Sauce, or any combination you would like.
|#3 Two Enchiladas
|$13.50
Two enchiladas topped with mole sauce and melted cheese on top. Choice of cheese, chicken, ground Beef, or shredded Beef.
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Enchilada Platter
|$14.95
3 corn tortilla enchilada combo. One cheese, one ground beef, and one shredded chicken. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|New Mexico Layered Enchiladas
|$15.95
Steak, chicken, or carnitas with peppers and onions on blue corn tortillas. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$15.95
Two blue corn tortillas stuffed with our signature seafood mix. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.