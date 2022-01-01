Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Trio Enchiladas$10.75
Three Enchiladas per order. One with cheese, another with Pork Carnitas, and the last one with Green Chile Chicken. Smothered individually in queso, red, and green chile. (NO SUBSITITIONS). Sour cream drizzled on top with cilantro for garnish.
Las Clasicas Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with your choice of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, OR Green Chile Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side. Choose your sauce of Spicy Green Chile, Mild Red Chile, Queso Sauce, or any combination you would like.
#3 Two Enchiladas$13.50
Two enchiladas topped with mole sauce and melted cheese on top. Choice of cheese, chicken, ground Beef, or shredded Beef.
Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
Enchilada Platter$14.95
3 corn tortilla enchilada combo. One cheese, one ground beef, and one shredded chicken. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
New Mexico Layered Enchiladas$15.95
Steak, chicken, or carnitas with peppers and onions on blue corn tortillas. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Seafood Enchiladas$15.95
Two blue corn tortillas stuffed with our signature seafood mix. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
