Fajitas in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
|Carnitas Fajitas
|$17.99
Traditional carnitas served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
|Pollo Fajita
|$19.50
Charbroiled chicken strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.95
Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables.
Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Steak Fajitas
|$16.95
Steak with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Served with salsa.
Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95