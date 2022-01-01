Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
Carnitas Fajitas$17.99
Traditional carnitas served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
Pollo Fajita$19.50
Charbroiled chicken strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
0bb47fdf-a1f1-4dd7-a398-e2edeb41fd26 image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$15.95
Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables.
Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Steak Fajitas$16.95
Steak with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Served with salsa.
Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
More about Cactus Grille

