Fish and chips in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve fish and chips
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|$15.95
Award winning hand battered Pacific Cod deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans or mashed potatoes.
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
North Atlantic cod dipped to order in house-made Fat Tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips, lemon wedge and tartar sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$6.50
Two pieces of battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.
