Fish and chips in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve fish and chips

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Fish And Chips (3)$15.95
Award winning hand battered Pacific Cod deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans or mashed potatoes.
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$17.00
North Atlantic cod dipped to order in house-made Fat Tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips, lemon wedge and tartar sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*
Kid's Fish & Chips$6.50
Two pieces of battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Henry's Pub

