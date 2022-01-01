Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Riki's Mexican Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES$9.49
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.
More about Riki's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*
More about Henry's Pub

