Fried chicken sandwiches in Loveland

Riki's Mexican Grill
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES
|$9.49
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*
