Mushroom burgers in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Cactus Grille - Loveland
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille - Loveland
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.95
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes loaded with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss. Choose a side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.