Quesadillas in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.50
Asian white ale wild caught shrimp, flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with cilantro cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas$11.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)
Cheese Quesadilla - Kids$6.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Served with salsa.
Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.25
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese.
