Quesadillas in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve quesadillas
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.50
Asian white ale wild caught shrimp, flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with cilantro cream, and pico de gallo
|Quesadillas
|$11.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)
|Cheese Quesadilla - Kids
|$6.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Served with salsa.
Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.25
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese.