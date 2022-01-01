Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve ravioli

Arte Pizzeria

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Four Cheese Ravioli$8.99
6 four-cheese raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and baked to perfection. All of our baked dishes come with a side of toasted bread - add meatballs for just $1.00 each!
Portobella Ravioli$8.99
6 Portabella mushroom raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

Buffalo & Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Ravioli stuffed with ground Buffalo and cheese, tossed in spicy tomato cream sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
