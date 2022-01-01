Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve rice bowls

Banner pic

 

The Meat Revolution

444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$12.00
Your choice of protein, served on a bed of steamed rice with relish, fresh tomato cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.
More about The Meat Revolution
Item pic

 

The Ball Joint

434 N Garfield Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
ITALIAN CHEESY RICE BOWL$7.00
Arancini (pronounced: are-on-chee-nee) are an Italian style fried parmesan rice ball. We put our spin on this classic Italian treat in our "deconstructed" Arancheesy Rice Bowl. Risotto-style rice with Mimi's Marinara, Italian cheese blend, and garlic butter crumbs.
More about The Ball Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Chili

Crab Cakes

Tamales

Breakfast Pizza

Fried Ice Cream

Chimichangas

Garlic Parmesan

Chef Salad

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston