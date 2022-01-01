Rice bowls in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about The Meat Revolution
The Meat Revolution
444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of protein, served on a bed of steamed rice with relish, fresh tomato cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.
More about The Ball Joint
The Ball Joint
434 N Garfield Ave, Loveland
|ITALIAN CHEESY RICE BOWL
|$7.00
Arancini (pronounced: are-on-chee-nee) are an Italian style fried parmesan rice ball. We put our spin on this classic Italian treat in our "deconstructed" Arancheesy Rice Bowl. Risotto-style rice with Mimi's Marinara, Italian cheese blend, and garlic butter crumbs.