Shrimp salad in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve shrimp salad

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Avocado Salad$15.95
Grilled shrimp, avocado, peppers, onions, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing on top of a bed of iceberg lettuce
More about Cactus Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Garden Salad$22.95
Jumbo wild caught Argentine red shrimp sauteed in our garlic butter and nested on a bed of iceberg romaine mix with bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli . Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

