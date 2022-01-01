Shrimp salad in Loveland
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Shrimp & Avocado Salad
|$15.95
Grilled shrimp, avocado, peppers, onions, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing on top of a bed of iceberg lettuce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Shrimp Garden Salad
|$22.95
Jumbo wild caught Argentine red shrimp sauteed in our garlic butter and nested on a bed of iceberg romaine mix with bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli . Served with your choice of dressing.