Shrimp tacos in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Consumer pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.99
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Tacos$15.95
Shrimp, scallops, cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, and a chipotle aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about Cactus Grille

