Taco salad in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve taco salad
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
|Taco Salad
|$11.50
Flour tortilla shell. Your choice of Carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Tomato, cheese, Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Taco Salad
|$13.25
Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of beef, chicken, or black beans.