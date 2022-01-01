Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve taco salad

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
Taco Salad$11.50
Flour tortilla shell. Your choice of Carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Tomato, cheese, Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.25
Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of beef, chicken, or black beans.
More about Cactus Grille
The 120 Bar and Grill image

 

The 120 Bar and Grill

120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Fresh greens piled high with the meat of your choice, tomatoes, red onion, black beans and cheese topped with house-made chipotle ranch and served with corn chips and salsa
More about The 120 Bar and Grill

