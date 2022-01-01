Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
Crispy Fried Taco$3.49
Fried crispy taco filled with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Shredded Beef, Chicken, Or Ground beef options.
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.99
Slice N Roll image

 

Slice N Roll

141 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuesday Taco whole$28.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomoatoe, black olives, red onions with a refried black bean base. Topped with lettuce and cilantro lime creme
A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos (3)$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Tacos$15.95
Shrimp, scallops, cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, and a chipotle aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tacos Al Pastor$14.95
Delicious marinated carnitas grilled with pineapple chunks and served on warm corn tortillas topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Two Tacos$9.95
Pick 2: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Burger$13.95
Open faced burger smothered with green chili, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Fritos corn chips.
The 120 Bar and Grill image

 

The 120 Bar and Grill

120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Fresh greens piled high with the meat of your choice, tomatoes, red onion, black beans and cheese topped with house-made chipotle ranch and served with corn chips and salsa
CJ's Patio Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CJ's Patio Grill

1331 Eagle Drive, Loveland

Avg 4.1 (266 reviews)
Fast Pay
Beef Tacos$11.99
Two double wrapped corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with grilled peppers & onions and melted cheddar, Served with rice, beans, salsa and guacamole.
