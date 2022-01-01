Tacos in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve tacos
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.50
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
|Crispy Fried Taco
|$3.49
Fried crispy taco filled with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Shredded Beef, Chicken, Or Ground beef options.
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Slice N Roll
141 E 4th St, Loveland
|Tuesday Taco whole
|$28.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomoatoe, black olives, red onions with a refried black bean base. Topped with lettuce and cilantro lime creme
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Carnitas Tacos (3)
|$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Shrimp & Scallop Tacos
|$15.95
Shrimp, scallops, cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, and a chipotle aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$14.95
Delicious marinated carnitas grilled with pineapple chunks and served on warm corn tortillas topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Two Tacos
|$9.95
Pick 2: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Taco Burger
|$13.95
Open faced burger smothered with green chili, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Fritos corn chips.
The 120 Bar and Grill
120 N Lincoln Ave., Loveland
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Fresh greens piled high with the meat of your choice, tomatoes, red onion, black beans and cheese topped with house-made chipotle ranch and served with corn chips and salsa