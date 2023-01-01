Thai salad in Loveland
Thai Thai'm - Loveland
1360 East Eisenhower Boulevard, Loveland
|SA02. Central Thai Style Papaya Salad
|$11.95
Central Thai Style Green Papaya Salad pounded with tomato, green bean, fresh garlic and crushed peanut. Flavored with fish sauce, palm sugar, lime and chili. Served with lettuce on the side.
Henry's Pub - 234 E 4th St
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.00
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.