Turkey clubs in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve turkey clubs

A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.00
House-smoked turkey breast, sliced gala apples, apple butter schmear, melted brie cheese, local farm fresh greens and vinaigrette served on a Denver crunch roll. Served with choice of side.
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.
More about Henry's Pub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club
Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$4.25
LG Turkey Bacon Club$16.60
More about Daddy O's Green Onion

