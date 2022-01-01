Turkey clubs in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
House-smoked turkey breast, sliced gala apples, apple butter schmear, melted brie cheese, local farm fresh greens and vinaigrette served on a Denver crunch roll. Served with choice of side.
GF Option
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.
