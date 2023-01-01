Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve wontons

Kobe Sushi

1569 Fall River Drive #169, Loveland

Cheese Wonton$10.50
Spicy Tuna Wonton$12.50
Deep fried spicy tuna served with creamy thai spicy mayo aioli
Thai Thai'm - Loveland

1360 East Eisenhower Boulevard, Loveland

N001. Crispy Wonton Pad Thai$12.25
Crispy wonton wrappers topped with Pad Thai Sauce (flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar) stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts and Chinese chives. Served with lime wedge, crushed peanuts and cilantro. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or shrimp.
