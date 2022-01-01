Loveland restaurants you'll love
Loveland's top cuisines
Must-try Loveland restaurants
More about Chilango
Chilango
8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland
|Popular items
|steak toreados taco
|$3.50
Angus steak + chili toreado +onion +cilantro VERY SPICY
*** spicy sauce contains gluten ***
|chips + salsa
|$3.95
Chips and salsas all made in house daily.
|pork belly taco
|$3.65
seared pork belly +pineapple +pickled red onion +avocado-tomatillo salsa
More about Bishop's Quarter
FRENCH FRIES
Bishop's Quarter
212 West Loveland, Loveland
|Popular items
|Classic Wedge
|$9.00
|Loaded Tater Tots
|$11.00
|Back Yard BBQ Burger
|$14.00
More about The Works
PIZZA
The Works
20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland
|Popular items
|Lrg The Commish
|$23.99
|Cauliflower Crust
|$12.99
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
More about Paxton's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing.
|Our Famous Big Paxton
|$13.00
The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.
More about Chilango Fresh Catering
Chilango Fresh Catering
8944 COLUMBIA RD SUITE 1, LOVELAND
|Popular items
|michoacán 'dilla
|$6.95
Pastured free range scrambled eggs w/ fresh avocado, pico de gallo closed off with finely shredded cheddar cheese. Includes choice of side house-made aioli.
|cuenco
|$6.95
house cut potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, finely shredded cheddar cheese , freshly cracked and scrambled eggs.
|12oz fresh squeezed orange juice
|$4.00
More about Tano Bistro
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Popular items
|Ricotta and Honey
|$12.00
Ricotta + Cranberry + Honey + Persimmon + Crostini + Spiced Pepita
|Narrow Path Table
Please select table number to better help with delivery of your food.
|The Agave Burger
|$14.00
6oz hand-pattied + poblano agave bacon jam + pepper relish + smoked cheddar + guacamole + arugula + brioche bun
More about Bucks Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Popular items
|Bucks Chopped Salad
|$12.50
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers,radishes,ham,and cheddar cheese,and tortilla strips tossed in Bucks homemade ranch dressing
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.50
Three warm pretzel sticks served with our signature cheddar beer cheese
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.50
Hand breaded and deep fried, served with our house made honey mustard
More about The Landing Event Center
The Landing Event Center
122 Karl Brown way, Loveland
|Popular items
|Breakfast with Santa - CHILDRENS TICKET
|$15.00
CHILDRENS TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
|Breakfast with Santa-ADULT TICKET
|$25.00
ADULT TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
More about Rodi Italian
Rodi Italian
115 Karl Brown Way, Ohio
|Popular items
|Dec. 6th Italo Cescon Wine Dinner Ticket
|$90.00
Join us when we are closed on a Monday for a private five course dinner with five Italo Cescon wine pairings. Gratuity is included so all you have to do it show up and enjoy an evening with us, Sergio and Vince from DiVino Wines for a night of Italian food, wine, and hospitality!
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
669 Justice Court, Loveland
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.25
Tender slow smoked pork, seasoned with our house rub. Hand pulled.
|Sweet Corn Muffins
Mini Corn Muffins
|Smoked-Fried Wings (6)
|$8.05
Juicy jumbo wings, smoked...then fried!