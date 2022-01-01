Loveland restaurants you'll love

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Loveland

Loveland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Loveland restaurants

Banner pic

 

Chilango

8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland

Avg 5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
steak toreados taco$3.50
Angus steak + chili toreado +onion +cilantro VERY SPICY
*** spicy sauce contains gluten ***
chips + salsa$3.95
Chips and salsas all made in house daily.
pork belly taco$3.65
seared pork belly +pineapple +pickled red onion +avocado-tomatillo salsa
More about Chilango
Bishop's Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

Bishop's Quarter

212 West Loveland, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Wedge$9.00
Loaded Tater Tots$11.00
Back Yard BBQ Burger$14.00
More about Bishop's Quarter
The Works image

PIZZA

The Works

20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lrg The Commish$23.99
Cauliflower Crust$12.99
Caesar Salad$10.99
More about The Works
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing.
Our Famous Big Paxton$13.00
The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.
More about Paxton's Grill
Chilango Fresh Catering image

 

Chilango Fresh Catering

8944 COLUMBIA RD SUITE 1, LOVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
michoacán 'dilla$6.95
Pastured free range scrambled eggs w/ fresh avocado, pico de gallo closed off with finely shredded cheddar cheese. Includes choice of side house-made aioli.
cuenco$6.95
house cut potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, finely shredded cheddar cheese , freshly cracked and scrambled eggs.
12oz fresh squeezed orange juice$4.00
More about Chilango Fresh Catering
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ricotta and Honey$12.00
Ricotta + Cranberry + Honey + Persimmon + Crostini + Spiced Pepita
Narrow Path Table
Please select table number to better help with delivery of your food.
The Agave Burger$14.00
6oz hand-pattied + poblano agave bacon jam + pepper relish + smoked cheddar + guacamole + arugula + brioche bun
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bucks Chopped Salad$12.50
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers,radishes,ham,and cheddar cheese,and tortilla strips tossed in Bucks homemade ranch dressing
Soft Pretzel$8.50
Three warm pretzel sticks served with our signature cheddar beer cheese
Chicken Tenders$13.50
Hand breaded and deep fried, served with our house made honey mustard
More about Bucks Tavern
The Landing Event Center image

 

The Landing Event Center

122 Karl Brown way, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast with Santa - CHILDRENS TICKET$15.00
CHILDRENS TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
Breakfast with Santa-ADULT TICKET$25.00
ADULT TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
More about The Landing Event Center
Rodi Italian image

 

Rodi Italian

115 Karl Brown Way, Ohio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dec. 6th Italo Cescon Wine Dinner Ticket$90.00
Join us when we are closed on a Monday for a private five course dinner with five Italo Cescon wine pairings. Gratuity is included so all you have to do it show up and enjoy an evening with us, Sergio and Vince from DiVino Wines for a night of Italian food, wine, and hospitality!
More about Rodi Italian
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery image

 

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

669 Justice Court, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.25
Tender slow smoked pork, seasoned with our house rub. Hand pulled.
Sweet Corn Muffins
Mini Corn Muffins
Smoked-Fried Wings (6)$8.05
Juicy jumbo wings, smoked...then fried!
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loveland

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston