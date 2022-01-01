Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Works image

PIZZA

The Works

20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad$17.99
More about The Works
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Mandarin Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, juicy mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, chow mien noodles and citrus dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
More about Paxton's Grill
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oakwood Chicken Salad Plate$12.50
Oakwood Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Our housemade chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on soft wheatberry bread.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Bucks Tavern

