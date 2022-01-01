Chicken salad in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Works
PIZZA
The Works
20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland
|Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
|$17.99
More about Paxton's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Mandarin Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, juicy mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, chow mien noodles and citrus dressing.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
More about Tano Bistro
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato