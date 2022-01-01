Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bishop's Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

Bishop's Quarter

212 West Loveland, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Carolina Sandwich$14.00
More about Bishop's Quarter
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery image

 

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

669 Justice Court, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MB’s Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$6.75
Tender chopped chicken drowned in MB’s famous teriyaki sauce. Yum-O!
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Chopped smoked chicken with our house rub.
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken + blackberry BBQ + house pickle + hot honey mustard slaw + brioche bun
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with havarti cheese, sliced avocado, crispy bacon, and basil pesto. Served on a crispy telera bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and peppers on top of melted pepperjack cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Brentwood Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Marinated and grilled, topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Bucks Tavern

