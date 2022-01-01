Chicken sandwiches in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bishop's Quarter
212 West Loveland, Loveland
|Buttermilk Chicken Carolina Sandwich
|$14.00
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
669 Justice Court, Loveland
|MB’s Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
|$6.75
Tender chopped chicken drowned in MB’s famous teriyaki sauce. Yum-O!
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Chopped smoked chicken with our house rub.
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken + blackberry BBQ + house pickle + hot honey mustard slaw + brioche bun
Bucks Tavern
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with havarti cheese, sliced avocado, crispy bacon, and basil pesto. Served on a crispy telera bun.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and peppers on top of melted pepperjack cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Brentwood Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled, topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted brioche bun.