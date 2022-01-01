Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve chicken soup

Banner pic

 

Chilango

8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland

Avg 5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.95
Scratch made in our kitchen, topped with cilantro & shredded cheese and served with crispy tostadas. 16oz bowl.
*seasonal
More about Chilango
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crock Chicken Noodle Soup (12oz)$7.00
Chunks of tender chicken and egg noodles in a perfectly seasoned broth
Cup Chicken Noodle Soup (6oz)$5.00
Chunks of tender chicken and egg noodles in a perfectly seasoned broth
More about Bucks Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Green Beans

Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Reuben

Sliders

Pretzels

Steak Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston