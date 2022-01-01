Fish sandwiches in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Paxton's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Beer battered cod fillets on toasted rye with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Bucks Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.50
Alaskan white fish dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and hand breaded in crispy panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served on a soft hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Our homemade tartar sauce served on the side.