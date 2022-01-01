Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Two Beer battered cod fillets on toasted rye with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Paxton's Grill
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.50
Alaskan white fish dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and hand breaded in crispy panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served on a soft hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Our homemade tartar sauce served on the side.
More about Bucks Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Salmon

Salad Wrap

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Reuben

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston