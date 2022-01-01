Grits in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve grits
Bishop's Quarter
212 West Loveland, Loveland
|Shrimp And Grits
|$20.00
|SIDE Parmesan Grits
|$4.00
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
669 Justice Court, Loveland
|Mardi Gras (Cajun Kick) -Shrimp -n-Grits
|$14.49
MB's Mardi Gras Smoked Butter Shrimp served on top of creamy cheddar grits, crispy bacon crumbles, chives, a happy swirl of BBQ Apricot Glaze, and a side of smokey butter to add to your liking. Mardi Gras flavor has a hit of cajun spices...just enough heat to give it a kick.
|Original (Mild) - Shrimp-n-Grits
|$14.49
MB's Original Smoked Butter Shrimp served on top of creamy cheddar grits, crispy bacon crumbles, chives, a happy swirl of BBQ Apricot Glaze, and a side of smokey butter to add to your liking.
|Special ***Cheddar Grits***
|$0.00