Grits in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve grits

Bishop's Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

Bishop's Quarter

212 West Loveland, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp And Grits$20.00
SIDE Parmesan Grits$4.00
More about Bishop's Quarter
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery image

 

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

669 Justice Court, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mardi Gras (Cajun Kick) -Shrimp -n-Grits$14.49
MB's Mardi Gras Smoked Butter Shrimp served on top of creamy cheddar grits, crispy bacon crumbles, chives, a happy swirl of BBQ Apricot Glaze, and a side of smokey butter to add to your liking. Mardi Gras flavor has a hit of cajun spices...just enough heat to give it a kick.
Original (Mild) - Shrimp-n-Grits$14.49
MB's Original Smoked Butter Shrimp served on top of creamy cheddar grits, crispy bacon crumbles, chives, a happy swirl of BBQ Apricot Glaze, and a side of smokey butter to add to your liking.
Special ***Cheddar Grits***$0.00
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro - Loveland

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
True Grit Salad$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, Kale, Romaine, ranch, pickled tomatoes, red onion, candied pecans, apple, poblano &crispy grits
More about Tano Bistro - Loveland

