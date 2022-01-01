Quesadillas in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Chilango
Chilango
8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland
|chorizo quesadilla
|$9.50
House made chorizo, potatoes +grilled onion and choice of side
|brisket quesadilla
|$11.75
USDA Choice or higher brisket w/ house pickled onions, fresh jalapeño and choice of side.
|flank quesadilla
|$11.25
flank steak +salsa verde +grilled onion +choice of side
More about Paxton's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Served with homemade Pico Di Gallo and sour cream.