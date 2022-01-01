Quesadillas in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilango

8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland

Avg 5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chorizo quesadilla$9.50
House made chorizo, potatoes +grilled onion and choice of side
brisket quesadilla$11.75
USDA Choice or higher brisket w/ house pickled onions, fresh jalapeño and choice of side.
flank quesadilla$11.25
flank steak +salsa verde +grilled onion +choice of side
More about Chilango
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
Served with homemade Pico Di Gallo and sour cream.
More about Paxton's Grill
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Veggie Quesadilla (No Chicken)$11.50
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A seasoned flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, and cheese.
More about Bucks Tavern

