Salmon in Loveland

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Salmon Florentine
|$17.00
|Salmon BLT
|$14.00
Salmon seared with dry rub and topped with bacon, tomato and lettuce. Served on a kaiser bun with herb cheese.
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Stuffed Salmon
|$30.00
crab, bacon, brie stuffed salmon + beurre blanc + mashed potatoes + asparagus
|Blackened Salmon LUNCH ENTREE
|$19.00
Bakkafrost salmon + cuban beans + tuscan kale & spinach + tomato + feta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Blackened Salmon
|$10.00
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$14.50
Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.50
Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette