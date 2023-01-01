Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve salmon salad

Bishop's Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

Bishop's Quarter

212 West Loveland, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Salmon Salad$16.00
More about Bishop's Quarter
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$17.00
Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.00
Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette
More about Bucks Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Brisket

Steak Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chili

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston