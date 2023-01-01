Sundaes in Loveland
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
669 Justice Court, Loveland
|MB's Delight Bite Sundae - Cinnamon Sugar
|$5.50
Fried Crispy Bread bites covered in cinnamon sugar and a homemade glaze, topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and your favorite flavor topping sauce!
|MB's Delight Bite Sundae - Powder Sugar
|$5.50
Fried Crispy Bread bites with powdered sugar and homemade glaze, for a fun take on a classic funnel cake, served with our creamy vanilla ice cream and your favorite flavor topping sauce!