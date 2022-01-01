Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Chilango

8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland

Avg 5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Taco$3.50
*Available daily until sold out during lent* Seared Mahi Mahi wild caught from sustainable fisheries, smokey salsa, cabbage slaw, cilantro, crema.
SAME TACO BOX (3)$8.95
*** order 3 of the same tacos per box. choice of corn, flour or bowl with lettuce base.
chicken al carbón taco$3.25
marinated flame grilled amish chicken breast +avocado smash+pico +cilantro
More about Chilango
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Crisp flours tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with cheese, sour cream and Pico Di Gallo. Choice of Chicken, Chili, Shredded Pork or Ground Beef.
More about Paxton's Grill
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
Street Style Blackened Mahi + Salsa Verde Salsa + Guacamole + Salsa Roja + Flour Tortilla + Corn Tortilla Strips + Feta
Fish Taco$14.00
House spiced grilled mahi mahi + pineapple salsa + guacamole + tomatillo slaw + flour tortilla + corn tortilla strips
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$9.50
Lightly fried mahi served on a bed of spicy slaw, topped with pickled onions and drizzled with a creamy poblano sauce. Served on two warm corn tortillas.
(1) Fish Taco$4.75
More about Bucks Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Chili

Fried Pickles

Mahi Mahi

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston