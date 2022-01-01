Tacos in Loveland
Chilango
8944 Columbia Rd, Loveland
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$3.50
*Available daily until sold out during lent* Seared Mahi Mahi wild caught from sustainable fisheries, smokey salsa, cabbage slaw, cilantro, crema.
|SAME TACO BOX (3)
|$8.95
*** order 3 of the same tacos per box. choice of corn, flour or bowl with lettuce base.
|chicken al carbón taco
|$3.25
marinated flame grilled amish chicken breast +avocado smash+pico +cilantro
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crisp flours tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with cheese, sour cream and Pico Di Gallo. Choice of Chicken, Chili, Shredded Pork or Ground Beef.
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Street Style Blackened Mahi + Salsa Verde Salsa + Guacamole + Salsa Roja + Flour Tortilla + Corn Tortilla Strips + Feta
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
House spiced grilled mahi mahi + pineapple salsa + guacamole + tomatillo slaw + flour tortilla + corn tortilla strips