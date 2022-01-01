Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve veggie burgers

The Works image

PIZZA

The Works

20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.99
More about The Works
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.00
Garden burger with grilled mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with chips.
More about Paxton's Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Spinach Salad

Sliders

Fajitas

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston