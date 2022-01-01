Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burgers in
Loveland
/
Loveland
/
Veggie Burgers
Loveland restaurants that serve veggie burgers
PIZZA
The Works
20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland
Avg 4.3
(1087 reviews)
Veggie Burger
$10.99
More about The Works
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
Avg 3.7
(352 reviews)
Veggie Burger
$11.00
Garden burger with grilled mushrooms, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with chips.
More about Paxton's Grill
