LOVE PIZZA

Inspired by classic pizzerias in our favorite cities, and our passion for making delicious foods & drinks for our friends and families, LOVE PIZZA offers delivery, takeout, and catering service of coal-fired & bar-style pizzas, heritage recipe meatballs, farm-fresh salads, and more.
With locally-sourced & premium ingredients, and unexpected menu & in-store delights to be discovered, it is our aim to bring you an unforgettably delightful experience.

509 Winnetka Avenue North

Popular Items

LOW-KEY EXCITED - COAL FIRED PIZZA$28.00
Sausage, Brown Beech Mushrooms,
Garlic Confit, Black Truffle Oil
ITALIAN CHOP$12.00
Romaine/Endive/Radicchio Blend, Aged Salami, Aged Asiago Cheese,
Castelvetrano Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic & Thyme White Beans,
Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
ME! COAL-FIRED PIZZA (BUILD YOUR OWN)$21.00
House Tomato Sauce
MBR MEATBALLS$11.00
5 Meatballs. House Red Sauce. (110-year old secret family recipe.)
READ THE ROOM - BAR PIZZA$18.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Brown Beech
Mushrooms, Banana Peppers,
Red Onion
ME! BAR PIZZA (BUILD YOUR OWN)$11.00
House Tomato Sauce
IYKYK - BAR PIZZA$18.50
Aged Salami, House Garlic Butter, Leek/Green Onion/Caramelized
Shallot Mix
(No House Tomato Sauce)
CAESAR$9.00
Artisan Romaine, Black Garlic, House Pan-Fried Croutons, Shaved
Pecorino Romano, Preserved Lemon, Caper Dust, Lemon Caesar Dressing
GFY - BAR PIZZA$16.00
Duroc Bacon, Roasted
Pineapple, Fresno Peppers
GFY - COAL FIRED PIZZA$29.00
Duroc Bacon, Roasted
Pineapple, Fresno Peppers
See full menu

Location

509 Winnetka Avenue North

Golden Valley MN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
