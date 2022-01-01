LOVE PIZZA
Inspired by classic pizzerias in our favorite cities, and our passion for making delicious foods & drinks for our friends and families, LOVE PIZZA offers delivery, takeout, and catering service of coal-fired & bar-style pizzas, heritage recipe meatballs, farm-fresh salads, and more.
With locally-sourced & premium ingredients, and unexpected menu & in-store delights to be discovered, it is our aim to bring you an unforgettably delightful experience.
509 Winnetka Avenue North
Popular Items
Location
509 Winnetka Avenue North
Golden Valley MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Junebug
A mobile food experience with a Carolina Flare!
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzeria Lucca
Real Italian pizza and sandwiches. We use only premium ingredients. Our dough is made fresh and hand-kneaded daily. Our sausage is World Famous with a 100-year tradition from a family Italian deli. Our cheese is the finest artisan cheese, made from premium milk supplied by local Wisconsin farmers.
Samarkand Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!