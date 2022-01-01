Go
Toast

Loveridge Place Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

15 Palmer St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

15 Palmer St

Pawcatuck CT

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Christo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surf Cantina

No reviews yet

Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.

Knickerbocker Cafe

No reviews yet

Eat nice things everyday

Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery

No reviews yet

Located in historic downtown Westerly, our tasting room is a place to unplug from daily life and connect with friends and family. We offer a variety of handcrafted ciders and wines made with apples exclusively sourced from our partners at Sunset Orchards in North Scituate, RI.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston