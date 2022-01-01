French fries in Loves Park

Loves Park restaurants that serve french fries

Fozzy's Bar & Grill image

 

Fozzy's Bar & Grill

6246 East Riverside BLVD, Loves Park

Takeout
French Fries
More about Fozzy's Bar & Grill
Trop Club image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Trop Club

6282 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP & ANDOUILLE SKEWERS + FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Served with Chipotle Chili Aioli
More about Trop Club
