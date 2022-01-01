Go
Loveski Deli

A Jew-ish Deli from Chef Christopher & Martina Kostow

610 First Street

Popular Items

Matzoh Ball Soup kit$35.00
32oz. of our Matzoh Ball Soup! Savory Chicken Broth, 12 Matzoh Balls per order.
1/2 pint Smoked Salmon Spread$10.00
chopped Smoked Salmon folded in our Loveski Cream Cheese. Our best-selling spread!
loveski pickle$2.00
dirty chips$3.00
farm salad$6.00
Farm Greens + Loveski Vinaigrette
Reuben$20.00
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, White Kimchi, Gochujang Dressing on Toasted Rye Bread
coleslaw$3.00
crinkle cut fries$5.00
Loaded Loveski Fries$14.00
Crispy Pastrami + Cheese Sauce + Jalapeños
(5) Mini Potato Latkes$10.00
Crispy Potato Latkes + Sour Cream & Chives.
Add Trout Roe or Regiis Ova Caviar to make them extra special!
Location

Napa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
