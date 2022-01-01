Loveski Deli

Angele Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

In 2002, Bettina Rouas introduced Angèle restaurant to downtown Napa. Angèle brings the simple cuisine and warm hospitality of the french countryside to the Napa Valley. The restaurant offers a unique and inviting interior dining room as well as outdoor waterfront dining. The menu explores the bounty of northern California through the lens of french country cuisine and is complimented by an extensive wine and spirits program

