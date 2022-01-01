Loveski Deli
A Jew-ish Deli from Chef Christopher & Martina Kostow
610 First Street
Popular Items
Location
610 First Street
Napa CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Milestone Provisions
A Butchery, Eatery & Creamery at the Oxbow Market in Napa Valley offering sustainable California beef from Five Dot Ranch, California Country cooking, and home-spun ice cream.
Kitchen Door
Come in and enjoy!
Angele Restaurant & Bar
In 2002, Bettina Rouas introduced Angèle restaurant to downtown Napa. Angèle brings the simple cuisine and warm hospitality of the french countryside to the Napa Valley. The restaurant offers a unique and inviting interior dining room as well as outdoor waterfront dining. The menu explores the bounty of northern California through the lens of french country cuisine and is complimented by an extensive wine and spirits program
Taqueria Maria
Come in and enjoy!