A local's favorite, fresh regional cuisine paired with local wines

1107 Cedar Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

Model Bakery Bread$6.00
butter, black sea salt
Impossible Sausage Lasagna$34.00
gluten free noodles, cashew "mozzarella," tuscan kale, wild mushrooms, charred tomato sauce
Roasted Mary's Half Chicken$41.00
cheesy potato gratin, broccolini, wild mushroom pan gravy
Wine Forest Wild Mushroom Risotto$31.00
wild mushrooms, asparagus, english peas, fontina, parmesan, truffle butter
Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese$34.00
fresh fettuccine, parsley, parmesan, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
Dayboat Sea Scallop Risotto$46.00
meyer lemon risotto, dayboat sea scallops, rainbow carrots, crispy proscuitto, frisée, lemon vinaigrette
Duck Confit & Kale Salad$28.00
red onions, hard boiled eggs, wild mushrooms, umami dressing (on the side)
{available Vegan- with avocados}
Locally Famous Little Gems Salad$17.00
watermelon radish, avocados, lime pickled onion, rye bread crumbs, zesty green goddess (dressing on the side)
Polenta Bites$11.00
umami aioli
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
