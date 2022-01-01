LowCountry Steak

El Burro Pollo

Mexican Street foods meets Atlanta in this take of the Burrito Shops that Chef Hector visited as a kid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso...this food that made a lasting impression and a love for all things Mexico! Enjoy our namesake Burro Pollo, a rendition of spicy chicken tamed by shaved fresh vegetables and Banderita sauce on a charred wheat tortilla. Other versions like beef barbacoa, pork chile colorado, chipotle soy tofu and fish zarandeao....Ceviches like the fresh agua chiles and rich Acapulco-style ceviches enhance the experience ....AGAVE spirits like tequila, mezcal, sotol as well as refreshing Mexican and local beers will get you in the mood !

