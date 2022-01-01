Lowell American restaurants you'll love
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dicky's Dogs
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Cheeseburger
|$5.25
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
|Beef Taco
|$2.85
|Chicago Style Hot Dog
|$3.05
Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt
GRILL
The Dam Bar and Grill
4665 W MAIN ST, Lowell
|Chicken Taco
|$2.00
|6 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
SALADS • BBQ
The Mason Jar
241 N Liberty St., Lowell
|Ultimate Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Our ultimate grilled cheese can be served meatless or add your favorite meats, choose from Bacon, Ham, or Pulled Pork!
Served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
|BBQ Pork Totchos
|$12.00
A Crowd Favorite! Big Flavor with our house smoked pulled pork, Queso Cheese, sour cream and green onion!
|The Mason Jar Burger
|$15.00
Our 1/2 lb prime burger, topped with Caramel Goat Cheese, Bacon Jam and Garlic Mayo, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George’s Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.50
Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar
|George's Allstar Combo
|$10.00
Choice of Pancakes, French Toast, or Fruit filled crepe, Eggs any style, and two links, and two bacon
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, chipotle ranch