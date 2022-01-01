Lowell American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lowell

Dicky's Dogs image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dicky's Dogs

108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.25
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
Beef Taco$2.85
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
Chicago Style Hot Dog$3.05
Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt
More about Dicky's Dogs
The Dam Bar and Grill image

GRILL

The Dam Bar and Grill

4665 W MAIN ST, Lowell

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taco$2.00
6 Boneless Wings$9.00
Cobb Salad$10.00
More about The Dam Bar and Grill
The Mason Jar image

SALADS • BBQ

The Mason Jar

241 N Liberty St., Lowell

Avg 4.2 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Grilled Cheese$10.00
Our ultimate grilled cheese can be served meatless or add your favorite meats, choose from Bacon, Ham, or Pulled Pork!
Served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
BBQ Pork Totchos$12.00
A Crowd Favorite! Big Flavor with our house smoked pulled pork, Queso Cheese, sour cream and green onion!
The Mason Jar Burger$15.00
Our 1/2 lb prime burger, topped with Caramel Goat Cheese, Bacon Jam and Garlic Mayo, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
More about The Mason Jar
George’s Family Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George’s Family Restaurant

1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$11.50
Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar
George's Allstar Combo$10.00
Choice of Pancakes, French Toast, or Fruit filled crepe, Eggs any style, and two links, and two bacon
Chicken Avocado Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, chipotle ranch
More about George’s Family Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lowell

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

