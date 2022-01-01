Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Cobb Salad
Lowell restaurants that serve cobb salad
GRILL
The Dam Bar and Grill
4665 W MAIN ST, Lowell
Avg 4
(42 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$10.00
More about The Dam Bar and Grill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George’s Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.2
(1060 reviews)
GFR Cobb Salad
$12.00
bacon, chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese, scallions on romaine iceberg mix
More about George’s Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Basket
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Meatball Subs
Chicken Wraps
Steak Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Lowell to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Glenwood
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1357 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston