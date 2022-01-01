French toast in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Mason Jar
SALADS • BBQ
The Mason Jar
241 N Liberty St., Lowell
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$8.00
2 Slices of Texas Toast battered in our Cinnamon French Toast Batter and cooked to a golden brown, served with warm syrup and topped with powdered sugar!
More about George’s Family Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George’s Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Kids French Toast and Links
|$6.00
|One Piece French Toast
|$3.50
|Strawberry Pound Cake French Toast
|$10.00
French Toast style pound cake, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar