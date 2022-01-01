Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Lowell

Go
Lowell restaurants
Toast

Lowell restaurants that serve french toast

The Mason Jar image

SALADS • BBQ

The Mason Jar

241 N Liberty St., Lowell

Avg 4.2 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon French Toast$8.00
2 Slices of Texas Toast battered in our Cinnamon French Toast Batter and cooked to a golden brown, served with warm syrup and topped with powdered sugar!
More about The Mason Jar
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George’s Family Restaurant

1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast and Links$6.00
One Piece French Toast$3.50
Strawberry Pound Cake French Toast$10.00
French Toast style pound cake, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about George’s Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Fried Pickles

Reuben

Po Boy

Map

More near Lowell to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston