Green beans in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve green beans

The Mason Jar image

SALADS • BBQ

The Mason Jar

241 N Liberty St., Lowell

Avg 4.2 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Green Beans$10.00
More about The Mason Jar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lake Dale Ale

5512 W Main St, Lowell

Avg 4.7 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED GREEN BEANS$8.50
Crispy Fried Green Beans, served with Ranch
More about Lake Dale Ale

