Grilled chicken in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Dicky's Dogs
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dicky's Dogs
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.60
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
More about The Mason Jar
SALADS • BBQ
The Mason Jar
241 N Liberty St., Lowell
|Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
|$14.00
A juicy, grilled chicken breast, seasoned to your liking and served with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carry-out)