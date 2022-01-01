Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Dicky's Dogs image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dicky's Dogs

108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$8.04
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
More about Dicky's Dogs
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George’s Family Restaurant

1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$11.50
Sliced beef, sauteed with, onions, peppers, mushroom, smothered with cheddar sauce, on a toasted French roll.
More about George’s Family Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lake Dale Ale

5512 W Main St, Lowell

Avg 4.7 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$14.00
Our famous beef, chopped and cooked with sautéed green pepper & onion and topped with our house made beer cheese!! Yummm!
More about Lake Dale Ale

