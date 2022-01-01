Lowell restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lowell restaurants

FORK Included image

 

FORK Included

176 University Avenue, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ORANGE CHICKEN$12.45
Cuisine: Asian Fusion Allergens: Soy
This Chinese Orange Chicken is made with boneless skinless chicken, cut into bite-size pieces, dredged, and then fried until golden and crispy. The orange sauce is divine! It is both sweet and spicy and full of flavor.
DRUNKEN NOODLE$12.45
Cuisine: Asian Fusion Allergens: Soy
Thai rice noodle dish is dressed with a deliciously savory, spicy sauce and tossed with your choice of meats.
PAD THAI with CRISPY CHICKEN$12.45
Cuisine: Thai Fusion Allergens: Soy, Peanut
Stir fried rice noodle dish that is widely popular in Thailand. The taste is a blend of sweet, salty, umami, and sour. Bean sprouts give the dish a satisfying crunch and chives add to the aroma. We decided to top off this traditional Thai dish with some crispy chicken and eggs to satisfy your hunger.
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

1001 Pawtucket Blvd, Lowell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup - Bowl$1.90
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Suppa's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Suppa's Pizza & Subs

94 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Cheese Pizza (12 Inch)$8.50
12" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Lg. Cheese Pizza (18 Inch)$14.00
18" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub$10.00
Fuse Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Fuse Bistro

45 Palmer Street, Lowell

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunch Burger$15.00
As seen on the Phantom Gourmet! Beef burger, housemate bbq sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, Cape Cod chips on top; choice of fries or greens
Fried Chicken & Waffles$24.00
pumpkin waffles, cranberry roasted Farmer Dave’s butternut squash, honey-black pepper gravy
Baby Lettuce Salad$9.00
organic mixed greens, cider vinaigrette, candied walnuts, port plumped cranberries, pickled beets & carrots
Eggroll Cafe image

 

Eggroll Cafe

110 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki$12.50
One of the most popular sauces in Pan-Asian cuisine is undoubtedly the teriyaki sauce, a savory sweet sauce often brushed on broiled and grilled meat. Using our homemade version of the sauce, this Japanese all-time-favorite chicken classic is served with freshly steamed broccoli drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Katsu$13.00
Chicken Katsu is a traditional and very popular Japanese dish also known as Tonkatsu. We will take two piece of chicken breast, bread it with Japanese Panko bread crumbs and fry them to a crisp. Then it gets served with a homemade Katsu sauce that adds a tangy kick to these crispy chicken cutlets!
General Gao$13.00
The General Gao's Chicken is our most popular entree. It's made with big chunks of all white meat, battered and fried to a crisp. Then it's covered in our homemade General Gao sauce which gives it that sweet and citrusy flavor.
Craft Food Halls image

 

Craft Food Halls

900 Chelmsford St, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original$7.95
House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Italian Trio$7.95
Red Pepper Relish/ Smoked Ham/ Capicola/ Salami/ Fontina/ Lettuce/ Sliced Tomato/ Sliced Red Onion/ Olive Oil/ Vinegar/ Sub Sauce/ Choice of Bread
Meat Lovers Omelet$8.95
Meat lover's omelet made with American cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham.
Espresso Pizza of Lowell image

 

Espresso Pizza of Lowell

220 Central Street, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza Large$11.30
Large Pizza Build Your Own$13.80
