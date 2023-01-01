Burritos in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve burritos
More about Nexdine - Cross Point Towers
Nexdine - Cross Point Towers
900 Chelmsford Street, Lowell
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$4.95
Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, spinach and peppers on a wheat wrap with American cheese
More about Dragonfly Cafe - 165 Thorndike St
Dragonfly Cafe - 165 Thorndike St
165 Thorndike St, Lowell
|Pura Vida Burrito
|$12.95
Pura vida bowl, but in a burrito! Tortilla filled with basmati rice, marinated kale, avocado, grass-fed beef carnitas, pico de gallo, black beans, chipotle aioli, and cilantro crema