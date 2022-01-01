Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Chai Lattes
Lowell restaurants that serve chai lattes
Eggroll Cafe
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Iced Chai Tea Latte
More about Eggroll Cafe
Craft Food Halls
900 Chelmsford St, Lowell
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup. 42g sugar, 4g fat
More about Craft Food Halls
Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell
Curry Chicken
Cake
Tacos
Home Fries
Coleslaw
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Chai Tea
More near Lowell to explore
Andover
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Westford
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston